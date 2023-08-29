Türkiye to demonstrate KAAN aircraft at TEKNOFEST festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. At the next TEKNOFEST festival, the KAAN combat aircraft created by the Turkish aerospace company (TUSAS) will be demonstrated, the director of TUSAS, Temel Kotil said, Trend reports.

According to him, KAAN is expected to make its first flight at the end of 2023.

"Additionally, certification work for the GOKBEY helicopter has started. It is intended to sign multibillion dollar sales contracts with foreign nations," he said.

The TEKNOFEST festival, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Türkiye will open in Ankara tomorrow.