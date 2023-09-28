Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Explosion occurs in one of Istanbul's districts

Türkiye Materials 28 September 2023 19:03 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. In Istanbul, an explosion occurred in a building located in Türkiye's Bahcelievler district, Trend reports.

The blast wave smashed windows in adjacent buildings.

The Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul, said that an investigation of the incident had begun.

The cause of the explosion, which occurred on the top floor of a 6-storey building, was a natural gas leak. As a result, one person was killed and four were injured. In addition, two of the injured are in serious condition.

