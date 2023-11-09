Türkiye plans to introduce national brand of wind turbines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Türkiye plans to introduce its national wind turbine brand, further enhancing its current position in wind energy equipment production, in collaboration with the domestic industry, the country's Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said at the 12th Wind Energy Congress of Türkiye, Trend reports.

"The global wind energy capacity, which grew by nine percent to 906 gigawatts in 2022, is expected to reach two terawatts by 2030," Kacir noted. "To take advantage of wind energy on a global scale, evaluate the wind energy potential in terms of our country's geographical location and climatic characteristics, achieve our goal of zero emissions by 2053 through investments in clean energy projects, make our country completely independent, we are implementing wind energy as well as other green energy technologies in the energy sector with sustainable and renewable energy projects.

"We continue to work towards transforming our country into a 'regional hub for wind energy equipment production' and support our entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industrialists in wind energy technology through various mechanisms," the minister pointed out.

He also noted that a total of 388 investment incentive documents for wind power plants have been submitted in Türkiye, supporting stable investments amounting to over 233 billion liras ($8.18 billion).

"In 2002, Türkiye's installed wind energy capacity was only 19 megawatts. Now, we rank 12th in the world and 5th in Europe with 12 gigawatts of wind energy. With more than 4,000 turbines at 280 power plants built in collaboration with 100 domestic and foreign investors, we meet about 10 percent of our country's electricity needs," Kacir said.

The 12th Turkish Wind Energy Congress, organized by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TUREB), was held in Istanbul on November 7-8.

The congress brought together more than 3,000 participants, including high-level decision-makers from the public and private sectors, investors, industry representatives, suppliers, representatives from the wind service and engineering field, academia and media.

