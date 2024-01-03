Türkiye and Iran to sign cooperation agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Türkiye. The visit is scheduled for January 4, Trend reports.

In addition to discussing many bilateral and regional issues during the visit, Türkiye and Iran are expected to take steps towards concrete cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism. On the other hand, trade between the two countries, which reached US$22 billion in 2012, has dropped to around US$6 billion due to sanctions and the pandemic. It is planned to increase this figure to $30 billion.

One of the issues that will be discussed during the visit is the increase in the number of checkpoints between Türkiye and Iran through the construction of three more (Gurbulak, Kapikoy and Esendere). With the consent of the Iranian side, it is planned to open two more such points.

A total of ten memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between the two countries during the visit.