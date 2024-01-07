Details of space flight of first Turkish astronaut revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced the first Turkish astronaut - Alper Gezeravci - to go in space on January 18, 2024, Trend reports, referring to Turkish media.

Gezeravci will take part in the space mission along with Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.

The four-member of Ax-3 crew will travel to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the US.

According to the minister, experiments to be conducted during the mission in the fields of biology, medicine, and genetics have been prepared by students of the Center for Science and Art (Mus Alparslan University)

