Head of Türkiye's national intelligence meets with Hamas senior official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin met in Doha with the Chairman of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation, Trend reports.

According to information, the meeting discussed the exchange of prisoners, the development of the situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to ensure a ceasefire.

Additionally, while focusing on what can be done to meet the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, the meeting emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is the basis for stability in the region.