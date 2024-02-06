Terrorists responsible for armed attack on court in Türkiye neutralized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The terrorists responsible for the armed attack on a court in Istanbul have been neutralized, Trend reports, referring to a Facebook publication of the Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya.

He mentioned that two terrorists, a male and a female, were neutralized. They were identified as members of the terrorist organization Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C)

During the armed attack on the court, 6 people were wounded - 3 policemen and 3 civilians.

The terrorist attack took place at a security checkpoint outside the entrance to Caglayan district court building in Istanbul today.

