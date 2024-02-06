Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Terrorists responsible for armed attack on court in Türkiye neutralized

Türkiye Materials 6 February 2024 14:42 (UTC +04:00)
Terrorists responsible for armed attack on court in Türkiye neutralized

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The terrorists responsible for the armed attack on a court in Istanbul have been neutralized, Trend reports, referring to a Facebook publication of the Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya.

He mentioned that two terrorists, a male and a female, were neutralized. They were identified as members of the terrorist organization Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C)

During the armed attack on the court, 6 people were wounded - 3 policemen and 3 civilians.

The terrorist attack took place at a security checkpoint outside the entrance to Caglayan district court building in Istanbul today.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more