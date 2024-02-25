Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia has no choice but to live in peace with Azerbaijan - Chairman of Turkish Parliament

Türkiye Materials 25 February 2024 17:18 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Armenia has no choice but to live in peace and security with Azerbaijan in this region, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmush said, Trend reports.

"The Karabakh region, which was under Armenian occupation for more than 30 years, was liberated in 44 days. The Armenian diaspora reacted sharply to Nikol Pashinyan’s words that he recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan", Kurtulmus noted.

According to him, some circles do not want peace in this region. In particular, we are talking about the Armenian diaspora in Europe and the USA.

