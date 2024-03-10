The Turkish army neutralizes terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 11 members of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in northern Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The report notes that 10 militants were killed during the anti-terrorist operation of the Turkish Armed Forces, codenamed Pençe-Kilit ("Claw-Castle") in northern Iraq.

Another terrorist was neutralized in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, carried out by the Turkish military in northern Syria.

The ministry stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces will continue to resolutely fight terrorists.