Volume of cargo transportation to increase with opening of Zangezur corridor - Turkish Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will increase the volume of cargo transportation in the direction of the Middle Corridor to 25 million tons per year, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Zangezur corridor will become an alternative to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. According to the minister, this road will become not only a transport corridor, but also a unifying factor of the Turkic world.

The minister added that ongoing repair work on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be completed next month.