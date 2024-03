BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. An organized crime group (OCG) has been neutralized in Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the post of Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya on X.

He noted that the operation against OCG was carried out concurrently in seven provinces of the country.

"A total of 109 members of the group were detained, including its leaders - Ozay Cetin and Mert Cetin," the publication said.

