BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. A new chairman of the Constitutional Court has been elected in Türkiye, Trend reports via the local media.

The media said that Kadir Ozkaya has become the new chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, the office term of the Turkish Constitutional Court's current Chairman, Zuhtu Arslan, will expire on April 20 this year.

