Turkish MFA issues statement on provocations against Turkish nationals in Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Recent attacks by supporters of the PKK terrorist group on ethnic Turks in Belgium highlight the danger the organization poses to “social order and public security” in Western Europe, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, on March 24, supporters of the terrorist organization gathered in the city of Leuven and then attacked residents of Turkish origin in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hautalen. Although there were no casualties as a result of the provocations, some members of the Turkish community were injured.

"In response to the events, the Belgian authorities in Brussels and Ankara were immediately contacted," said the statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib the same night to discuss the matter, while Türkiye's diplomatic representatives in the European nation also met with their country's citizens in the cities where the incidents took place.

"Thanks to the common sense of our citizens living in Belgium, and the effective intervention of the Belgian security authorities, the incidents were prevented from escalating," the statement added.