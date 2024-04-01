Erdogan conveys Dutch PM Türkiye's expectations regarding future NATO SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Acting Dutch Premier Mark Rutte, who is running for the post of NATO Secretary General, the Administration of the President of Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the information, Erdogan expressed certain expectations to Rutte regarding the future leadership of the alliance.

It is reported that during the telephone conversation, bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands were discussed, as well as the process of selecting a new NATO Secretary General.

Erdogan told Rutte, who is a candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General, that Türkiye has its own expectations from the new head of the alliance.

Among these expectations, the Turkish President mentioned "effectively protecting the security and interests of NATO members in the fight against terrorism and other threats, strengthening the unity of the alliance, setting priorities" and that the new secretary general "will make a credible commitment to uphold NATO's core principles."