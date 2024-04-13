Türkiye's Antalya cable car accident evacuates roughly hundred

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The rescue operation at the site of an accident on a cable car continues in Türkiye's province of Antalya, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, Trend reports.

The Minister stated that 98 out of 184 persons had been evacuated from the site of the ropeway mishap, which occurred due to the collapse of one of the structure's supports.



Rescue operations comprise 542 personnel and seven helicopters.



On Friday, a passenger cabin on the Tunektepe Teleferik cable car in Antalya, Türkiye, collided with a pole and plummeted, landing on steep ground.

