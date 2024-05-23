Türkiye starts to drill new exploration well on Black Sea shelf - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Türkiye has started drilling a new exploration well on the Black Sea shelf, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on X, Trend reports.

“We are setting sail for new discoveries in the Black Sea. Our drilling vessel, Fatih, has begun operations in the Sakarya gas field at a well named 'Goktepe-2,'" Bayraktar said.

The Turkish minister also emphasized that, in addition to boosting production, exploration efforts will continue in new fields.

