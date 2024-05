BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Türkiye (TCMB) has kept the refinancing rate unchanged, which was 50 percent, Trend reports via TCMB.

It was noted that there was a moderate decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation in April.

To note, earlier, the Central Bank of Türkiye raised the refinancing rate by 5 percent, from 45 to 50.

