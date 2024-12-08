Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye praises constructive approach of Russia and Iran on Syria - FM

Türkiye Materials 8 December 2024 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Türkiye highly appreciates constructive approaches of Russia and Iran in the settlement issues in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference in Doha, Trend reports.

“Yesterday was an important day for the future of Syria. The countries of the Astana format - Türkiye, Russia, Iran - came together to discuss the latest developments. We appreciate the constructive approaches of Russia and Iran. The UN special representative for Syria was also with us. He also made a great contribution,” he noted.

The minister stated that Türkiye will continue to cooperate with regional and international entities on the Syrian issue.

