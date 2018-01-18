Apple to pay $38bn on foreign cash pile

18 January 2018 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Apple will pay about $38bn in tax on the roughly $250bn cash pile it holds outside the US following recent changes to American tax rules, BBC reports.

The sum is expected to be the biggest payment under the reforms, which slash the US corporate tax rate.

The tech giant also plans to build a new campus and create 20,000 new jobs in the US.

Apple said its plans would contribute more than $350bn to the US economy over the next five years.

The company has not said how much of its cash abroad would be brought back to the US.

Chief executive Tim Cook said Apple is "focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation".

Apple employs about 84,000 people in the US and expects to spend $55bn with domestic suppliers and manufacturers this year.

The company has data centres in seven states. On Wednesday, it broke ground on an expansion of its operations in Reno, Nevada.

It plans to spend more than $10bn on data centres over five years, as part of a $30bn capital spending plan for the US.

The location of Apple's new campus, which will house technical support staff, will be announced later in 2018.

Apple had earlier said it planned $16bn in capital expenditures in 2018, up from about $15bn in the prior year.

Apple is the latest company to promote plans to invest in America following the overhaul of the US tax code.

The changes cut the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. They also stopped applying the corporate rate to profits that companies make overseas, in exchange for a one-off tax payment.

President Donald Trump had argued the cuts would make the US more competitive and spur domestic companies to invest at home.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican congressman who spearheaded the tax overhaul, celebrated Apple's plans to invest in a post on Twitter.

"This is great news for the American economy and for America's workers," he said.

Opponents to the new tax law predicted much of the money firms saved from the cuts would go to share buybacks and higher dividends.

CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said on Wednesday he expects Apple could repurchase as much as 10% of its shares over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company has spent $166bn already to repurchase shares under a plan to return $300bn to shareholders by March 2019.

Apple has previously called for simplification of US tax rules, amid criticism of its large overseas cash holdings and investigation by US tax authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tillerson to visit London, hopes to visit new embassy
US 10:14
Teen killed in shooting in Franklin County juvenile courtroom
US 06:36
Apple plans $350 billion boost to US economy over five years
Economy news 02:16
Old scars never heal: How US and Iran turned from friends to foes
Commentary 17 January 16:25
Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements
Central Asia 17 January 13:41
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 17 January 11:04
Military operations to begin very soon in Syria’s Afrin: Erdogan
Turkey 16 January 14:03
Iran slams US plan to create 'border force' in Syria
Politics 16 January 12:14
How could OPEC drown US shale in its own success?
Oil&Gas 16 January 09:49
Iran-US nuclear issues: Same mistrust 40 years later
Commentary 15 January 17:35
US creating army of terrorists in Syria - Erdogan
Turkey 15 January 16:07
US openly supporting terrorist groups - Turkish deputy PM
Turkey 15 January 14:36
Video-gamer kills mom after blaming her for broken headset
World 14 January 12:06
OPEC’s success depends on what happens in US
Oil&Gas 13 January 12:20
PM: Turkey much safer than US
Turkey 12 January 16:48
Turkey warns citizens over traveling to US
Turkey 12 January 13:39
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20