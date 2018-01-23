Senate passes short-term funding bill to end government shutdown

23 January 2018 02:39 (UTC+04:00)

Senate Democrats on Monday voted to end the three-day government shutdown, The Guardian reports.

After a standoff over the fate of Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, Democrats agreed to fund the government for three weeks in exchange for a promise of a future Senate vote on immigration.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced earlier on Monday that his party would support the legislation – which funds the government through 8 February, while extending for six years a popular health insurance program, Chip, that provides coverage to 9 million children.

Democrats yielded after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised to put an immigration bill on the floor in February to address the status of Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, if no bipartisan deal could be reached by then.

