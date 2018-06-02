US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China

2 June 2018 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Washington would like the relationship between Moscow and Beijing to be characterized by "cooperation and collaboration," rather than rising competition, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said at the 2018 International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, TASS reports.

Asked to comment on provisions of the new national defense strategy of the United States, which names Russia and China Washington’s major strategic adversaries, he said that "with both of those nations with great power competition at levels that we had hoped would be characterized more by cooperation and collaboration."

According to Mattis, a bitter rivalry between Moscow and Beijing is "what (Washington) does not want to have happen."

"I think it is an objective fact that Russia has more in common with Western Europe and the United States than they have in common with China. I believe China has more in common with Pacific Ocean nations, the United States and India than they have in common with Russia. I think there is a natural non-convergence of interests," he explained, adding though that there may be "short-term convergence."

Defense Secretary also emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation, adding that he would not be wasting time going to Beijing at the end of June if he thought confrontation is the only option regarding relations with China. "I believe that what we are going to see is at some point in both Moscow and Beijing they are going to recognize the reality," Mattis said.

He also promised to "go back and read the documents (national defense strategy) again." "After you go through it about thirty times before you sign it you can sometimes start missing the forest for the trees," Defense Secretary said, adding that "this is certainly not how we see the world.".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Birds eat words at Russian Foreign Ministry?
Commentary 12:10
North American oil prices for past week
Oil&Gas 11:36
Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia: Erdogan
Turkey 11:15
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:10
Russia, UAE sign partnership deal, aim for stability in oil markets
Oil&Gas 10:28
Putin counts on fruitful cooperation with Italy’s new prime minister
Russia 10:16
U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip
China 10:09
Russia to dispatch new missile cruiser to Mediterranean
Russia 05:27
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Iran, Russia using national currencies in trade: official
Economy news 1 June 20:20
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
Russia 1 June 17:44
BMW says may source more U.S. steel its auto plant after tariff move
Europe 1 June 17:34
China steps up regulation of fast-growing money market funds
China 1 June 17:23
EU to take action against U.S., China at WTO, Juncker tells German media
Europe 1 June 15:44
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
Putin and Abu Dhabi's crown prince may discuss energy markets - Kremlin
Russia 1 June 15:30