Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets

11 June 2018 00:17 (UTC+04:00)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has slammed US President Donald Trump for sending tweets about a recent meeting of G7 group of industrialized nations, saying those statements are further destroying trust between the United States and traditional allies in the West.

“You can destroy an incredible amount of trust very quickly in a tweet. That makes it all the more important that Europe stands together and defends its interests even more offensively,” Maas said in his own Twitter page on Sunday, clearly making a reference to Trump’s decision to pull out of a joint communiqué of the G7 summit in Canada.

Trump departed early from Quebec, where the G7 leaders were gathering, on Saturday, saying a more urgent priority for him was an upcoming face-to-face meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

He tweeted again about the G7 from Air Force One, where he was departing for Singapore, and that the text of the final statement of the summit was not acceptable.

“Europe United is the answer to America First,” wrote Trump in a series of angry tweets about the summit.

The latest episode of the G7 summit was one of toughest ever and adoption of a consensus statement without the US involvement further tarnished the image of the organization which has traditionally boasted of its shared Western values and objectives under American leadership.

G7 members are especially angry at Trump’s decision in March to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Those countries have vowed to reciprocate the move by imposing their own duties on American imports.

The rifts have also widened over Trump’s withdrawal from key international pacts, like a nuclear deal with Iran and a landmark climate change agreement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the end of the G7 summit that his country would not be deterred by Trump’s threats. He said that Canadians “will not be pushed around” over Trump's decision to invoke national security to justify US tariffs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU will act against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum: Merkel
Europe 01:30
Trump says US not to endorse G7 communique
US 10 June 06:59
G7 nations release joint communique - Canadian PM
Other News 10 June 01:30
Merkel says differences on trade remain despite joint G7 communique
Europe 9 June 21:18
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
Trump to leave G7 early, tensions high after 'rant' over trade
US 9 June 19:24
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 9 June 09:43
One US soldier killed, 4 others injured in Somalia
US 9 June 05:45
US Challenging rules-based international order: EU president Tusk
Europe 9 June 03:18
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
Europe 8 June 18:09
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
US Embassy Uzbekistan announces tender on spare parts
Tenders 8 June 17:11
Trump says Russia should be in G7 meeting
Russia 8 June 16:39
France calls for more German ambition on the euro zone
Europe 8 June 14:30
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:44
German industry output, exports fall in April
Europe 8 June 11:55
Emmanuel Macron: Germany inching toward French position on eurozone
Europe 8 June 09:40
Canadian Coreworx to help SOCAR Turkey to manage contracts
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:06