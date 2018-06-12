Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit

12 June 2018 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump and Japan’s prime minister during a phone call agreed to closely consult after the summit in Singapore, the White House said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. The two leaders discussed recent developments ahead of today’s summit with North Korea and agreed to consult closely following the meeting," the Washington's release said on Monday.

Also, the White House said in a press release that US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed by phone prior to the Singapore summit maintaining close coordination on North Korea.

"Trump spoke yesterday with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to discuss recent developments ahead of today’s summit with North Korea," the release said. "The two leaders vowed to continue their close coordination following President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore."
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are holding their first ever meeting in the hope of finding a peaceful solution to the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

