Trump says no more nuclear threat from North Korea

There is no more nuclear threat from North Korea, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter upon return from Singapore, where he held a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, TASS reports.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong-un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!" the US president noted.

The historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island on June 12. The parties signed a joint document, which particularly says that the US-North Korea summit "was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future."

The document adds that "President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously."

According to the document, Pyongyang "commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" in return for US security guarantees.

