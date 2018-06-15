Trump says possible he will meet Putin this summer

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was possible he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer, and Moscow did not rule out a meeting, Reuters reported.

Asked whether he was planning to meet with Putin this summer, Trump said it was possible.

“It’s possible that we’ll meet, yeah,” Trump told reporters.

Moscow does not rule out a meeting between Putin and Trump this summer, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying there were no concrete details on the time frame for a meeting.

