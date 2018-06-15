Trump says possible he will meet Putin this summer

15 June 2018 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was possible he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer, and Moscow did not rule out a meeting, Reuters reported.

Asked whether he was planning to meet with Putin this summer, Trump said it was possible.

“It’s possible that we’ll meet, yeah,” Trump told reporters.

Moscow does not rule out a meeting between Putin and Trump this summer, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying there were no concrete details on the time frame for a meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China decides to impose additional tariffs on 50 bln USD of U.S. imports
China 15 June 23:42
Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology
US 15 June 19:47
Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 19:09
Russia delivers nuclear fuel to Uzbekistan
Economy news 15 June 11:55
Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 June 10:29
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 14 June 17:56
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims - White House
US 14 June 17:51
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
Russia 14 June 17:48
China's Xi says U.S., China should make most of bilateral mechanisms
China 14 June 17:36
Pompeo appreciates China's help on Trump-Kim summit
US 14 June 15:40
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
Putin congratulates Trump on his birthday
Russia 14 June 15:04
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia's government proposes to raise retirement age
Russia 14 June 14:44
Moscow City Court recognizes ban of Telegram in Russia as legal
Russia 14 June 12:35
China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S
China 14 June 12:21
Seventh Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference to be held in Chelyabinsk
Kyrgyzstan 14 June 11:48
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23