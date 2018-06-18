Pentagon denies reports on airstrike at Syrian army positions near Bukamal

18 June 2018 06:19 (UTC+04:00)

Units of the US Air Force or the coalition did not deliver airstrikes in the vicinity of Bukamal, Marine Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway, a spokesman for the Department of Defense told TASS on Tuesday.

He said it after TASS had asked him to comment on a report by SANA news agency the US-led coalition had delivered an airstrike at the army positions to the southeast of Bukamal, Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

"We (US or Coalition) haven’t carried out a strike in Abu Kamal," Maj. Rankine-Galloway said.

SANA quoted a well-informed source in the military as saying the airstrike had left a number of people dead or wounded.

Hundreds of Syrians have died or received wounds in the Governorates of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa since the beginning of the year during the air raids by the US and/or its allies. The Syrian government has more than once demanded that the UN Security Council condemn the strikes, which claim the lives of peaceful civilians and inflict material damage to economic facilities.

