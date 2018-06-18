At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase

At least five undocumented migrants were killed after a car carrying them turned over in Texas following a Border Patrol car chase, Sputnik reported citing local media.

NBC News reported Sunday citing local sheriff that a Border Patrol started pursuing a Chevrolet Suburban with 14 people, mostly undocumented migrants, not far away from the US-Mexican border.

According to the broadcaster, after the car careened off the road four people were killed and 10 were injured and later sent to hospitals. One of the injured passengers of the car later died in a medical facility.

The sheriff said that the chase was a "good police work," however he had not disclosed more details about the pursuit, the media outlet said.

Previous month, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration would adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward anyone attempting to cross US borders illegally, including taking children away from parents who are being prosecuted. On Friday, DHS reported that 2,000 immigrant children were separated from their parents during apprehensions from April 19 through May 31 for illegal entry into the United States.

