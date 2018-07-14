25 injured after bus overturns on Los Angeles freeway

14 July 2018 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Authorities say 25 people have been injured after a bus overturned on a Southern California freeway but most of the passengers had minor injuries, Associated Press reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the bus crashed shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in Pico-Union, just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Fire officials say there were 32 people aboard the coach bus when it crashed. They say four were seriously injured.

Video aired by KABC-TV showed passengers with bloodied faces stumbling out of the bus.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Shooting in Los Angeles, 3 killed
World 5 July 21:55
44 dead in bus crash in northern India
Other News 1 July 12:30
Bus crash kills 12 in Bolivia
Other News 16 June 06:01
Six killed in car-bus collision in India
Other News 15 June 22:35
School bus collides with dump truck in New Jersey, serious injuries reported
US 17 May 22:35
Azerbaijan to become most important transportation hub in world: Consul General
Commentary 7 May 21:50
Latest
Erdogan, Putin to hold talks on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg
Turkey 01:00
IRGC busts terror outfit, kills three terrorists near Iraq border
Iran 00:23
Ryanair flight loses cabin pressure, 33 hospitalized: German police
Europe 14 July 23:49
Nearly 100,000 residents evacuated before flood peak passes Chongqing
China 14 July 22:41
Russian, Sudanese presidents hail defense technology cooperation
Russia 14 July 22:00
Azerbaijan and France will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at high level
Politics 14 July 21:23
Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential
Business 14 July 21:17
Belgium takes third place in World Cup after beating England 2-0
Other News 14 July 20:11
At least 10 killed by landslide in northern Myanmar
Other News 14 July 19:20