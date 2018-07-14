25 injured after bus overturns on Los Angeles freeway

Authorities say 25 people have been injured after a bus overturned on a Southern California freeway but most of the passengers had minor injuries, Associated Press reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the bus crashed shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in Pico-Union, just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Fire officials say there were 32 people aboard the coach bus when it crashed. They say four were seriously injured.

Video aired by KABC-TV showed passengers with bloodied faces stumbling out of the bus.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

