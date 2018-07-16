Kansas city police say they've tilled suspect who injured 3 officers

16 July 2018 05:50 (UTC+04:00)

US police shot down a suspect who had wounded three officers in the shootout with them in the US central Missouri state on Sunday, the Kansas City Police Department said, according Sputnik.

"Approximately 12:15pm undercover and tactical officers were conducting an ongoing investigation at 8300 E 40 hwy. They encountered a suspect who fired on officers with a rifle. Two officers were struck… An additional (3rd officer) was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital… At approximately 1:15pm the armed suspect exited a residence and once again exchanged gunfire with officers. He was shot and taken into custody. He was declared deceased by KCFD at that time," the police wrote on Twitter.

The injured policemen had been hospitalized and were in the stable condition, the police pointed out.

Police officers were working to confirm that the suspect’s house was unoccupied, but were not searching for any other suspect, the police added.

The killed suspect was in the center of the investigation into the robbery and murder of a 25-year-old Indian student of the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), according to the law enforcement.

