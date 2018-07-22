Historic plane crashes at Texas airport; 13 passengers onboard survive

22 July 2018 01:13 (UTC+04:00)

A historic C-47 twin-engine prop plane crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport in Texas on Saturday; all 13 passengers onboard survived, officials said, Fow News reported.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said the C-47 "Bluebonnet Belle" was trying to takeoff when it crashed.

All 13 passengers onboard were able to exit the aircraft with one person suffering significant burn injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Seven others had minor injuries.

After the crash, the aircraft caught on fire, igniting some grass around it, which was put out by firefighters on the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

The World War II-era aircraft was owned by the Highland Lakes Squadron, FOX 7 reported. KVUE reported the plane was en route to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, before the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Military aircraft crashed in Mexico
World 18 July 05:54
All 11 people on board survive plane crash on Alaska mountain
US 11 July 05:26
Romanian fighter jet crashes during airshow, kills pilot
World 7 July 19:24
1 dead, 1 missing after light plane falls in south China
China 5 July 08:34
5 killed in plane crash in India's Mumbai
Other News 28 June 21:36
Trainer plane crashes in Turkey
Turkey 27 June 10:58
Latest
One person killed in Norwegian gyrocopter crash: report
Europe 00:23
Moroccan airline cancels 4 flights amid continuing tension with pilots
Arab World 21 July 23:16
Instagram now shows when you’re online
ICT 21 July 22:50
China President Xi welcomed in Senegal at start of Africa trip
China 21 July 22:40
Turkish Air Force eliminates 8 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 21 July 22:01
Member of Russian Presidential Council: Azerbaijan plays large role as platform for dialogue in Caucasus region
Society 21 July 21:43
The soccer ball Putin gave to Trump is undergoing a routine security check
Russia 21 July 21:02
People's Party picks Pablo Casado as new leader
Other News 21 July 20:37
Putin, Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria
Russia 21 July 19:34