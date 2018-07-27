IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight

27 July 2018 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

A U.S. jury on Friday awarded International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) $83 million in a patent dispute with e-commerce company Groupon Inc (GRPN.O), Reuters reported.

A jury in Delaware said Groupon used IBM’s patented e-commerce technology without authorization following a two-week trial.

“IBM invests nearly $6 billion annually in research and development, producing innovations for society,” IBM spokesman Douglas Shelton said in a statement. “We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury’s verdict.”

A Groupon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The jury said Groupon’s infringement was willful, allowing IBM to ask a judge to award additional damages.

IBM had sought $167 million in damages, saying it developed widely licensed technology crucial to the development of the internet. Two of the patents relate to Prodigy, IBM’s late-1980s precursor to the web.

Groupon argued that some of IBM’s patents should not have been granted because they describe obvious ideas, and said the computing company’s damages request was unreasonable.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pentagon report will reveal military's dependence on Chinese components
US 19:29
White House: Trump open to visiting Moscow
US 19:20
US should respect laws of Turkey: speaker
Turkey 18:24
Russian Energy Minister: Oil price is balanced amid risk of US sanctions against Iran
Oil&Gas 15:34
One killed in raging California wildfire as residents flee
US 15:28
Oil markets ease after three days of gains
Oil&Gas 11:48
Latest
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 21:04
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 20:50
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 20:35
Turkish municipality to buy garbage containers via tender
Turkey 20:32
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:29
President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission
Politics 20:15
SOCAR’s drilling volume up
Oil&Gas 19:57
Turkmenistan reduces coefficients of tariff rates for railway transit traffic
Economy news 19:30