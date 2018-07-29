Donald Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over immigration

29 July 2018 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats refuse to back major changes to immigration laws his administration wants, Reuters reported.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump wants Congress to pass legislation that addresses immigration issues. Although Republicans control Congress, disagreements between moderates and conservatives in the party have impeded a speedy legislative fix.

An immigration bill favored by conservative Republicans failed to pass the House last week. Trump has requested $25 billion to build a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said last week that $1.6 billion has already been appropriated for the wall and lawmakers were considering another request for $5 billion.

Lawmakers met with Trump last week to discuss the appropriations process to fund the government.

“We’re going to talk to him about a whole slew of issues but mainly how to get this appropriation process back on track so that at the end of the year we don’t have one giant omnibus appropriations bill,” Ryan said Wednesday on Fox News.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 17:43
US should not forget they can lose close ally - Erdogan
Turkey 07:46
US paid no money to N.Korea for return of remains of its troops - State Dept.
US 28 July 22:28
Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary
Turkey 28 July 21:00
German minister: Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers
Europe 28 July 11:48
Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers: German minister
Europe 28 July 04:48
Latest
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 17:43
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 16:50
US sanctions unable to affect Iran-Russia rail co-op: official
Iran 15:54
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 15:50
Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens
Society 15:47
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 15:27
Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up
Kazakhstan 15:16
Daily output of PGSR to hit record by year-end
Iran 14:52
Business start-ups growing fast in Iran – official
Business 13:11