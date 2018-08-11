Number of active drilling rigs in U.S. increases this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States soared by 13 this week to 1,057, up 108 from this time last year, showed weekly data released by Baker Hughes on Friday, Xinhua reported. .

The Houston-based oilfield services company reported that the number of active oil rigs increased by ten to 869 this week with more than half of them were located in the Permian Basin region of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, the number of gas rigs rose by three, hitting 186.

Oil prices rallied on Friday as investors pondered over a closely watched monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose 0.82 U.S. dollars to settle at 67.63 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery added 0.74 dollars to 72.81 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

