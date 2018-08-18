US gov’t seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger - sources

18 August 2018 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

The US government is trying to force Facebook Inc to break the encryption in its popular Messenger app so law enforcement may listen to a suspect’s voice conversations in a criminal probe, three people briefed on the case said, resurrecting the issue of whether companies can be compelled to alter their products to enable surveillance, Reuters reported.

The previously unreported case in a federal court in California is proceeding under seal, so no filings are publicly available, but the three people told Reuters that Facebook is contesting the US Department of Justice’s demand.

The judge in the Messenger case heard arguments on Tuesday on a government motion to hold Facebook in contempt of court for refusing to carry out the surveillance request, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Facebook and the Department of Justice declined to comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey won’t change its course due to outer economic pressure - Erdogan
Turkey 15:23
US will finally grant waivers to Iran’s oil customers: ex-deputy minister
Politics 17 August 19:59
US doesn't bother with Iran's strategic commodity, Iran struggles anyway
Commentary 17 August 15:27
Uzbekistan, US to mull Generalized System of Preferences, accession to WTO
Economy news 16 August 09:47
Dialogue with “hostile US” not acceptable: Iran’s VP
Politics 15 August 15:45
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey 15 August 09:01
Latest
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18:38
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 17:57
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 17:46
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 17:10
Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM
Other News 16:57
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
German KfW, Georgian Oil and Gas Corp to ink 150M euro loan deal for gas storage
Georgia 16:31
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 16:20