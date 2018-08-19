Pompeo expresses condolences over death of ex-UN secretary-general Annan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed condolences over the death of Former UN Secretary-General, Sputnik reported.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and express my condolences to the Annan family and to the people of his home country of Ghana,” Pompeo said in a statement, as quoted by the US Department of State.

The US official pointed out that Annan had spent his life advocating for peace and human dignity.

“Even after leaving his post as Secretary-General he embodied the mission of the United Nations, by sowing the seeds of peace as Chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders committed to advancing the cause of peace and promoting human rights around the world. I join the international community in remembering his remarkable service to the world,” Pompeo added.

Annan was born in 1938 and served as the head of the United Nations in 1997-2006, winning the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2007, Annan founded the Kofi Annan Foundation, a non-profit focused on support for democracy, fighting hunger and drug trafficking, and nurturing youth leadership.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news