Pompeo welcomes ceasefire announcement between Afghan government, Taliban

20 August 2018 02:28 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire announcement by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, saying that Washington is ready to facilitate direct peace talks between the authorities and the Taliban, Sputnik reported.

Afghan President declared the latest ceasefire in a televised broadcast on Sunday on the condition that the Taliban reciprocated.

"I once again announce a ceasefire from tomorrow until the prophet's birthday provided that the Taliban reciprocate," Ashraf Ghani said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The announcement of the three-month ceasefire followed a week of a violent fighting across the country which saw the Taliban launch a massive assault against the provincial capital Ghazni.

"The last ceasefire in Afghanistan revealed the deep desire of the Afghan people to end the conflict, and we hope another ceasefire will move the country closer to sustainable security," Mike Pompeo said in a statement quoted by AFP. "The United States and our international partners support this initiative by the Afghan people and the Afghan government, and we call on the Taliban to participate," Pompeo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Taliban reportedly promised to release hundreds of Afghan prisoners, but did not respond to Kabul's unilateral declaration of ceasefire. Particularly, the Taliban militants said that they would release the prisoners so that "they can share the happiness of Eid [Eid-al-Adha, an Islamic holiday, Festival of Sacrifice], with their families and friends," according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 19 August 20:11
Pompeo expresses condolences over death of ex-UN secretary-general Annan
US 19 August 08:23
Airstrikes kill 31 militants in S. Afghanistan
Other News 16 August 23:35
Afghanistan buys chemical products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13 August 11:44
Over 100 dead, 133 injured during attack on Afghan city of Ghazni
Other News 13 August 00:15
U.S., Russian FMs discuss sanctions, ties over phone
US 11 August 02:52
Latest
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45
Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children
Europe 01:00
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 00:15
Winners of final day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 00:09
4.8-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey
Turkey 19 August 23:29
Imported gasoline prices changed in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 19 August 23:00
Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander
Politics 19 August 22:25
Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRС climbs to 49
Other News 19 August 21:55
GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics: best moments (PHOTO)
Society 19 August 21:34