US hits Russian individuals and companies with sanctions over North Korean ties

22 August 2018 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

The US Department of Treasury announced expansion of sanction lists related to North Korea and sanctions linked to cyberspace actions on Tuesday, TASS reported.

Sanctions related to North Korea are introduced sanctions against two companies based in Russia and six vessels under the Russian flag, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reports.

Cyberspace-related sanctions are imposed against two Russian individuals, one Russian company and one company from Slovakia.

The strictest regime of sanctions is currently in effect against North Korea, providing for financial sanctions, the ban on supplies of rocket fuel and dual-purpose equipment and materials, and exports of coal, iron, lead and other products from the country. Sanctions were toughened last time on December 22 of the last year.

