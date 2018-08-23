Pompeo announces special envoy to N Korea to oversee denuclearization progress

23 August 2018 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that Ford Motor Company International Governmental Affairs Vice President Stephen Biegun will be the Department of State’s special representative for North Korea, Sputnik reported.

"I’m excited to announce this morning that Steve Biegun is joining our team as the special representative for North Korea," Pompeo said. "Steve will direct US policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of a final, full and verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong-un."

Pompeo said he and Biegun will travel to North Korea next week to make further diplomatic progress toward achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Biegun emphasized US President Donald Trump has opened an opportunity to realize the vision of a peaceful future for the people of North Korea, though the issues will be tough to resolve.

The special representative said he will work with his State Department colleagues, US government agencies and international partners to achieve the shared goal of denuclearization.

On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore where they reached an agreement that stipulates North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and potential sanctions relief. No concrete time frame was announced for achieving these goals.

