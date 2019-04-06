US blacklists two companies, 35 ships related to Venezuela’s oil sector

The United States blacklisted two companies and 35 vessels related to Venezuela’s oil sector, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday, Trend reported citing TASS.

Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two companies operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy," the department said in a statement. "Additionally, OFAC identified one vessel, which transported oil from Venezuela to Cuba, as blocked property that is owned by one of these companies."

The sanctioned companies are Liberia-registered Ballito Bay Shipping Incorporated and Greek-registered ProPer In Management Incorporated.

Separately, OFAC identified 34 vessels as blocked property of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), which was designated on January 28, 2019, for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy.

US citizens and companies are prohibited from maintaining business contacts with the blacklisted companies. Their business assets in the United States will be frozen.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news