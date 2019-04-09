US Treasury Secretary says US preparing for 'hard Brexit'

9 April 2019 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday told lawmakers the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of a “hard Brexit”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I think at this point we need to be prepared for a hard Brexit as a very realistic outcome,” Mnuchin said at a hearing of the US House Committee on Financial Services.

The United States is monitoring the developments around United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and has been working with regulators to prepare for any market or trade disruptions, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK parliament endorses PM May's Brexit delay request
Europe 9 April 21:14
Iran rejects US claims regarding non-sanctioned food sector
Iran 9 April 09:36
U.S. judge halts Trump policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico
US 9 April 08:34
State Dept. bars 16 people for roles in Khashoggi killing
US 9 April 04:52
Brexit delay bill gets royal assent, becomes law - UK House of Commons
Europe 9 April 04:11
Three U.S. service members, one contractor killed in Afghanistan
US 9 April 01:25
Latest
Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White bloc neck and neck in first exit polls
Israel 00:23
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 9 April 23:40
Woman lived 99 years with organs in wrong place
US 9 April 22:17
Azerbaijan, Russia mull creation of joint test projects in tourism
Tourism 9 April 22:10
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 9 April 21:30
Foreign trips during Novruz down by 50% in Iran
Tourism 9 April 21:25
Iran fails to sell oil
Iran 9 April 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company transfers 1.43B cubic meters of gas to gas network
Business 9 April 21:24
Iran's Ilam Gas Refining Company announces tender
Tenders 9 April 21:23