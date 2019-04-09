US Treasury Secretary says US preparing for 'hard Brexit'

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday told lawmakers the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of a “hard Brexit”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I think at this point we need to be prepared for a hard Brexit as a very realistic outcome,” Mnuchin said at a hearing of the US House Committee on Financial Services.

The United States is monitoring the developments around United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and has been working with regulators to prepare for any market or trade disruptions, he said.

