NASA chooses technology firm Maxar for lunar platform project

24 May 2019 07:03 (UTC+04:00)

NASA has picked space technology company Maxar Technologies Inc as the first contractor to help build its Gateway platform in lunar orbit, a crucial outpost for America’s mission to relay astronauts to the moon in 2024, the US agency said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Shares of Westminster, Colorado-based Maxar jumped more than 20% following the announcement by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at a meeting sponsored by a Florida college.

The firm-fixed price award carries a maximum total value of $375 million, NASA said in a news release.

The Trump administration has made a return to the moon a high priority for the US space program, saying the mission would establish a foundation for an eventual journey to put humans on Mars.

Vice President Mike Pence’s March 26 announcement that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration plans to build a space platform in lunar orbit and put American astronauts on the moon’s south pole by 2024 “by any means necessary,” four years earlier than previously planned.

Maxar Technologies, formerly SSL, will develop power, propulsion and communications components for the lunar mobile command and service module, NASA said.

The power and propulsion element is a 50-kilowatt solar electric propulsion spacecraft, three times more powerful than current capabilities, NASA said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump seeks extra $1.6 billion in NASA spending under goal of returning to moon
US 14 May 04:42
The world's largest plane just flew for the first time (VIDEO)
US 13 April 21:31
Two astronauts complete third 6.5-hour spacewalk this year: NASA
World 9 April 05:29
NASA plans to land astronauts on Mars by 2033
Other News 3 April 08:34
NASA to study moon samples brought back by Apollo missions
US 13 March 09:02
SpaceX Dragon 2 successfully docks with ISS - NASA
Other News 4 March 00:39
Latest
Indian forces kill leader of al Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir: police
Other News 08:26
Situation in microfinance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 08:02
Boat accident leaves 6 dead, 12 missing in southwest China
China 06:16
Facebook: Fake account removal doubles in 6 months to 3B
Other News 05:13
Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in South Korea
Other News 04:25
Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in US-China trade deal
US 03:33
US sanctions targeting world order: FM Zarif
Politics 02:15
Over 100 people killed, 200,000 displaced in NW Syria: UN
Arab World 01:18
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of “My little prince” animated film (PHOTO)
Society 00:32