Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: U.S. official

25 May 2019 05:00 (UTC+04:00)

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will meet China’s defense minister at an Asia defense forum in Singapore, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, at a time of strained relations between Beijing and Washington over trade and security, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tensions between China and the United States have intensified in the past year, over an ongoing trade war and over the disputed South China Sea and U.S. support for self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

“We’re doing a pull aside (meeting) with the Chinese counterpart at Shangri-La,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will deliver a speech on June 2 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defense minister will be at the forum, having in recent years sent lower level officials.

“We’ve got a relationship with China that contains elements of both competition and cooperation,” the senior U.S. defense official said.

Shanahan’s predecessor Jim Mattis met Wei in Singapore last year.

Separately on Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. and Chinese officials met in Washington earlier this week.

“The dialogue emphasized a constructive, results-oriented military relationship with a focus on maintaining open and clear communication, especially in times of crisis,” a Pentagon statement said. The two sides discussed topics that included South China Sea and North Korea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US 04:17
Trump to meet new Japanese Emperor, hold bilateral talks with PM Abe
US 02:34
Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit
US 24 May 23:55
Panasonic says has not stopped supplies to Huawei, still investigating
Other News 24 May 16:53
Dollar slips from two-year highs as U.S. rate cut bets grow
US 24 May 15:53
Latest
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US 04:17
French police hunt suitcase bomber after blast in Lyon
Europe 03:37
Urban Ecology Project continues successfully in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 03:01
Trump to meet new Japanese Emperor, hold bilateral talks with PM Abe
US 02:34
At least 8 injured in parcel bomb explosion in French city
Europe 01:55
Sudan protesters announce general striked
Other News 01:41
Terrorists to use truck bombs to break through syrian army lines
Arab World 00:30
Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit
US 24 May 23:55