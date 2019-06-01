YouTube plans to shut down its Toronto creator space studio

As the media giant shifts the way it reaches its creators, it says it will close the company's only permanent Canadian studio later this year, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

In an email sent on Thursday to its online creator community, YouTube said it plans to replace its Toronto studio with a "pop-up" approach that will roll out temporary studios in different regions of the country, CBC News reported. The move would help YouTube production assets reach Canadians in cities where they wouldn't otherwise have the resources.

"We are moving from a fixed model based out of YouTube Space Toronto into a community-based model where we'll meet creators where they live. This will include a mix of workshops, events and pop-up spaces, allowing us to better connect with the unique communities of creators from coast to coast," Mark Swierszcz, manager of YouTube’s Toronto studio, said in a statement.

According to a spokesperson, YouTube has already established two pop-ups in Montreal and is getting a positive response from local creators.

"Given the size of the country and the fact that our creators are not all based in one city, we hope this new approach will help us to better connect with the unique communities of creators in every region," Swierszcz added.

The 3,500-square-foot facility of YouTube Space Toronto opened at George Brown College in the spring of 2016 amid a boom in the growth of the creator community. It was accessible to YouTube personalities with over 10,000 subscribers, with the time divided representatively to the popularity of the channels, helping with the equipment, workshops and space to hold launch parties.

The company also plans to close another YouTube Space in Mumbai, India, that operates on the grounds of a school, yet locations in other cities, including New York, London, Paris and Los Angeles will stay open.

According to Swierszcz, YouTube is looking into options for a different kind of permanent Toronto facility for local creators and "will have more to share very soon about a future home."

