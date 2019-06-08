Trump expected to name Philipson as top economic adviser

8 June 2019 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump is expected to name Tomas Philipson, a former University of Chicago professor and health economics expert, as the next chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to replace outgoing Kevin Hassett, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Philipson already serves as a member of the three-person council and would replace Hassett as the chairman of the panel. His nomination would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump said on Sunday that Hassett would be leaving the White House “shortly.” Hassett later told CNBC that his departure from the post had been in the works for some time and was not linked to Trump’s recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

If approved for the position, Philipson would take over at a critical time for the economy. Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it takes action to curb migrant flows to the southern U.S. border, and he is engaged in a trade dispute with China that threatens U.S. economic growth.

New U.S. jobs figures on Friday showed job growth slowed sharply in May and wages rose less than expected, raising concerns that the loss of momentum in economic activity could be spreading to the labor markets. That could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump: the US, Mexico reached 'signed agreement' on migration, tariffs called olff
US 05:27
U.S. starts 'unwinding' Turkey from F-35 fighter jet program
US 7 June 22:49
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Iran
US 7 June 21:21
Date of Turkish, US and Russian presidents’ meeting disclosed
Turkey 7 June 11:20
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 6 June 21:17
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 6 June 18:39
Latest
Fire in chemical store in eastern India
Other News 08:17
Industrial parks, districts in Azerbaijan awaiting new investments
Economy 08:00
China issues yellow warning for rainstorms
China 07:26
Ozil ties the knot in Istanbul with Erdogan as witness
Turkey 06:45
Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard
Other News 06:09
Trump: the US, Mexico reached 'signed agreement' on migration, tariffs called olff
US 05:27
Militants attack 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 04:30
Foreign investments in Tunisia hit 280 mln USD in first 4 months
Other News 03:51
Australian police seize 1.6 tons of meth in largest ever bust
Other News 03:14