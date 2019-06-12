Trump administration names veteran diplomat Donald Booth as envoy for Sudan

12 June 2019 23:03 (UTC+04:00)

The United States on Wednesday named veteran diplomat Donald Booth as its envoy to Sudan amid an international push for a peaceful transition after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Booth, who has extensive experience in Africa, served as U.S. special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan during the Obama administration.

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Africa Tibor Nagy is currently in Khartoum to encourage the heads of the Transitional Military Council and the civilian opposition to find a solution to the political crisis.

