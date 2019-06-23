NASA starts new efforts to resume heat probe to study inner temperature of Mars

23 June 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

NASA InSight lander's mission team started new efforts on Saturday to try to get InSight's heat probe digging again on Mars, said the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

InSight, a Mars lander designed to study the inner space of the planet, uses advanced instruments such as seismometer and heat-flow probe to collect preliminary data.

The heat probe, also known as the "mole," can dig below the Martian surface and measure the heat coming from inside the red planet.

The mole is a self-hammering spike which will dig as much as five meters below the surface and record the temperature of Mars.

However, the mole has not been able to dig deeper than about 30 cm below the Martian surface since Feb. 28.

Over the next few days, the mission team will raise the mole's support structure to give a better look at the mole itself. The lift is a three-step process that will take about a week, the InSight team tweeted.

Over the last several months, scientists conducted tests and analysis to understand what prevented the mole from digging. They believe the most likely cause is an unexpected lack of friction in the soil around InSight. Without enough friction, the mole will bounce in place.

"Engineers have been working hard to assess the problem," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division. "Moving the support structure will help them gather more information and try at least one possible solution."

InSight landed safely on Mars on Nov. 26 last year on a two-year mission to explore the interior of the planet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New NASA finding suggest Mars may have life after all
World 05:45
Trump criticizes NASA moon mission after promoting it earlier
Other News 8 June 12:55
NASA opens Int'l Space Station for private travel, at hefty price
Other News 8 June 02:29
NASA chooses technology firm Maxar for lunar platform project
US 24 May 07:03
Trump seeks extra $1.6 billion in NASA spending under goal of returning to moon
US 14 May 04:42
The world's largest plane just flew for the first time (VIDEO)
US 13 April 21:31
Latest
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Politics 12:42
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani athletes at 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 12:30
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
Iranian currency rates for June 23
Business 12:04
Comparatively quiet situation observed on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
5 militants killed in clash in northern Afghanistan
Other News 11:10
Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
Other News 10:01
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS
US 09:32
Azerbaijan to export textile to another European country
Economy 08:48