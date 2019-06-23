Trump looking forward to meeting with Putin in Osaka, Bolton says

US President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Trump looks forward to meeting with President Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, Japan," Bolton said.

Trump’s national security adviser arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday to take part in the trilateral meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat on June 24-25.

"I’m here for a previously scheduled trilateral meeting of national security advisers of Israel, Russia and the US hosted by Prime Minister Netanyahu. Current circumstances in the region make our conversations even more timely," Bolton said. "I hope we can lay the groundwork for this meeting over the next several days here in Jerusalem."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strong relationships with both President Trump and President Putin augur well the chances of success and greater alignment of the policies of these three great countries in a number of critical security issues," he stated.

The G20 leaders will hold a summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. In an interview with Fox News aired on June 19, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news