Trump looking forward to meeting with Putin in Osaka, Bolton says

23 June 2019 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Trump looks forward to meeting with President Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka, Japan," Bolton said.

Trump’s national security adviser arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday to take part in the trilateral meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat on June 24-25.

"I’m here for a previously scheduled trilateral meeting of national security advisers of Israel, Russia and the US hosted by Prime Minister Netanyahu. Current circumstances in the region make our conversations even more timely," Bolton said. "I hope we can lay the groundwork for this meeting over the next several days here in Jerusalem."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strong relationships with both President Trump and President Putin augur well the chances of success and greater alignment of the policies of these three great countries in a number of critical security issues," he stated.

The G20 leaders will hold a summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. In an interview with Fox News aired on June 19, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mass ICE deportation raids delayed for two weeks - Trump
US 00:55
US rolls out economic part of 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian authority
US 22 June 23:52
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 22 June 21:09
Trump nominates Mark Esper to be Defence Secretary
US 22 June 05:44
Trump warned Iran via Oman that U.S. attack imminent, called for talks: Iranian officials
Other News 21 June 12:59
Erdogan announces early meeting with Putin
Turkey 21 June 09:33
Latest
840 houses close to collapse in Syria's Homs city
Arab World 16:38
30,000 tons of grapes harvested in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan province
Business 16:05
Inflation rate increases in Iran
Business 15:17
Iran's fruit exports to decrease
Business 14:51
6 people killed in house fire in Philippines
Other News 14:50
Erdogan votes in repeat municipal elections in Istanbul
Turkey 14:02
Binali Yildirim votes in Istanbul municipal elections
Turkey 13:55
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 13:42
Dani Alves to depart PSG, destination unknown
Other News 13:06