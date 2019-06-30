Trump, Kim Jong Un meet, shake hands in Panmunjom

30 June 2019 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met and shook hands on Sunday in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, a live broadcast showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Trump and Kim made the historic handshake, standing on the two sides of the inter-Korean military demarcation line (MDL), marked only by a low concrete slab.

Together with Kim, Trump crossed the MDL into the DPRK side of Panmunjom, becoming the first sitting U.S. leader to step foot on the DPRK territory.

On the DPRK side, the leaders of the DPRK and the United States shook hands again and took a photo opportunity before crossing the MDL back into the South Korean side.

South Korean President Moon jae-in joined Kim and Trump later, talking with each other with beaming smiles, the live broadcast showed.

