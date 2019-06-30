U.S., North Korea agree at DMZ to resume stalled nuclear talks: Trump

30 June 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed on Sunday to resume stalled nuclear talks when they met in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The meeting was a very good one, very strong .. We’ll see what can happen,” Trump said after his talks with Kim.

He said both sides would set up teams to push forward stalled talks aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, adding he was in no rush for a deal.

