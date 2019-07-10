U.S. Hispanic population reaches new high of nearly 60 million

10 July 2019 03:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Hispanic population in the United States increased to 59.9 million in 2018, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the newly-released U.S. Census Bureau population figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

While the Hispanic population grew on average 3.4 percent each year from 2005 to 2010, its growth had slowed to about 2 percent a year from 2015 to 2018, but still outpaced whites and African Americans, and lagged only behind Asian American demographic growth, said the report.

Over the same period, the white population remained stable, while the African-American population grew by less than 1 percent, and the Asian American population grew by 2.8 percent.

Between 2008 and 2018, the Latino share of the total U.S. population increased from 16 percent to 18 percent, said the report.

